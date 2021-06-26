Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Biogen were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

BIIB stock opened at $347.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

