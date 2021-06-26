Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $557.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.78 and a 12-month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

