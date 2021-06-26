Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.23 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

