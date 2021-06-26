Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
BHP stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
