Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BHP stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

