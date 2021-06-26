Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $349.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $351.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

