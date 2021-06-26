Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $184.34 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.15.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

