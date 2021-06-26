Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,130 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 59.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 629,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

