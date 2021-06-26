Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 13,424 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

