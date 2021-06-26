Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

