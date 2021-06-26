Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

