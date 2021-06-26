Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $70,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

