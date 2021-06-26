Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.07. Avinger shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,580,638 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avinger by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

