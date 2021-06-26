Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of SILK opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,450,562 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

