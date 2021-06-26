Aviva PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

