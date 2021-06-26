Aviva PLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $525.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

