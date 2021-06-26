Aviva PLC Invests $1.24 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DADA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.52.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.