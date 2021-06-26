Aviva PLC Invests $1.26 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

