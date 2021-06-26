Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec raised shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aviva stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 36,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.7315 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

