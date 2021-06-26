Aviva PLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,005,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

