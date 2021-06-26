Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.74 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00010987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $212.95 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00593246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.