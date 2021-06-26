Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 450.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53.

