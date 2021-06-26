Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $517,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

