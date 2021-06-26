Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $82,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 436.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 175.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Zynga by 185.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

