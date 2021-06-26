Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

