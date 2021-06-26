Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

