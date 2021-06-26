AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.