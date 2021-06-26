Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MYAGF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

