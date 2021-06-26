Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBML. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period.

BATS IBML opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

