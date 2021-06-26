Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

