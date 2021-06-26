Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.95 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

