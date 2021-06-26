Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

