Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $15,628,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

