Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $35,020,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.