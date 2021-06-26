Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

VEEV opened at $312.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.81 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

