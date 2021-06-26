Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.95 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.