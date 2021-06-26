Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 237,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

