Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 111,388 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,601.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,652,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851,384 shares of company stock valued at $201,956,944. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

