Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 334,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.