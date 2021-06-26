Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $9,925,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 85.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,202,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 161.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

