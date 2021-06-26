Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.65.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.33. Ball has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

