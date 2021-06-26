Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at DBS Vickers

Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

