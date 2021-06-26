Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 550,797 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 890.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,177,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

