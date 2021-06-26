Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 395.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Schneider National worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schneider National by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.