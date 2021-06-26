Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1,323.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.