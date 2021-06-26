Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Diodes worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $2,504,397. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD opened at $77.74 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

