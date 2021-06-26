Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koppers were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Koppers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Koppers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Koppers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.75. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $676.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

