Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 30,627 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

