Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,013 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $169.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.