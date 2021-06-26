Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 176,558 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $98,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

BIV opened at $89.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

