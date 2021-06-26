Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,108 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $97,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.10 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

